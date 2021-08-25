IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 146,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,383. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

