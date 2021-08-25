Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 840 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $147.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

