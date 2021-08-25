Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.91.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

