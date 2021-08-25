Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

