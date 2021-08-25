Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 664,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.