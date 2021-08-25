Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

WY opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

