Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 15,050 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

