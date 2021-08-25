Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 279 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.