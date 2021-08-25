Insider Buying: Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Insider Buys 12,865 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider Florencia Heredia acquired 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.28 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,927.20 ($48,519.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

