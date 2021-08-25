Insider Buying: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

