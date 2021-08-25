Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$221,100.00 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

Chris Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.39. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

