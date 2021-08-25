Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 6,103 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $46.88.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 7.5% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

