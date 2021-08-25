Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 7,529 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nandakumar Cheruvatath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

