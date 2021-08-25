Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 1,044 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. 1,080,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,138. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

