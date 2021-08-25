Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delancey W. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $9,962,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

