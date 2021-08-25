Insider Selling: Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keyera Corp. has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.69.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

