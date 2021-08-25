Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 31,836 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Medallia by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

