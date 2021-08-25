Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,377. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

