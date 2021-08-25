Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Sells 2,003 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $20,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETE opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Net Element, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Net Element in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

