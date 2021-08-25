Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $15,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Net Element, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

