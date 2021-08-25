Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. 8,699,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

