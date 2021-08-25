Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $16,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 431,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,944. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

