Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.90 million and the lowest is $502.98 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. 187,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $23,304,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

