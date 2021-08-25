INT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. INT has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.