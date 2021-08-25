Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 240,943 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.