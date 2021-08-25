Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $$53.81 during trading on Wednesday. 14,967,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

