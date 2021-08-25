InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of InterDigital worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in InterDigital by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. 119,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.