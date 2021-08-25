International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. 1,998,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

