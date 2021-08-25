InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 1st

InterPrivate II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate II Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

