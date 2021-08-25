InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 7,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

