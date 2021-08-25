Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $557.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.30. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

