Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $650.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $583.00 and last traded at $557.10, with a volume of 48047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $554.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

