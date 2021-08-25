Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $555.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

