Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.60

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.60 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 1026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.