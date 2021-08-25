Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.58

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.58 and last traded at $370.50, with a volume of 445339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.75.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.