Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 16,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,505. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41.

