Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Reduced by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.34 and a fifty-two week high of $345.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.29.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.