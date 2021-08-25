Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Holdings Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000.

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68.

