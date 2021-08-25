Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) recently:

8/10/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.70 ($47.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.70 ($47.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.74 ($56.16). The stock had a trading volume of 253,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

