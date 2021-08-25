Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/22/2021 – Illumina had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/19/2021 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $365.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Illumina had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/13/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $504.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past six months. Sequential growth in segmental revenues in the first quarter of 2021 across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents, medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits are praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. Notably, the company exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

ILMN traded up $6.75 on Wednesday, reaching $486.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,916. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

