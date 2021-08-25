iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 929,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

