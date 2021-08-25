iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 605,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,885,680 shares.The stock last traded at $39.11 and had previously closed at $38.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

