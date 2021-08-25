iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,017. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.40.

