iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,137,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

