iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 777.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64.

