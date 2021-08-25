iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,992,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

