iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.