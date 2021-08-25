iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 540,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,858. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.