iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $264.73

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.73 and last traded at $264.73, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

