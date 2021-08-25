iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.21

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.21 and last traded at $159.21, with a volume of 786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

